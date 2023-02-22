HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > TPG Rallies ACCC To Block Yearly NBN Price Rises

TPG Rallies ACCC To Block Yearly NBN Price Rises

By | 22 Feb 2023

TPG wants the ACCC to ensure the NBN Co cannot raise its prices yearly, arguing current regulatory drafts give the broadband provider too much power over pricing.

Under the current special access undertaking (SAU) “all consumers should expect to pay more every year,” TPG says. It wants pricing rises to be limited by regulatory cycles.

“One potentially very destructive outcome is an RSP [retailer] could sell a lot of a particular product today, yet find it will receive lower margins, or potentially negative margins, the following year when NBN Co releases an updated tariff list,” TPG wrote in a submission to the ACCC.

“More detrimentally, this proposal does not provide medium-term price certainty for consumers,” TPG continues.

“For instance, if NBN Co’s revenue targets are not tracking to expectations, NBN Co will have significant incentives to simply increase prices at the product level to remediate any top line revenue shortfalls.

“It is not in the long-term interests of end users for NBN Co to have the incentive and ability to exercise this kind of pricing power.”

TPG Telecom argues that pricing should only be allow to be modified every three-to-five years.

“This structural constraint would ensure NBN Co is discouraged from simply raising prices at the product level to meet top line revenue shortfalls,” TPG argued.

“This constraint will also stimulate innovation, as the only other opportunities available to NBN Co to increase revenue is by upselling to existing customers, on-boarding end-users who have chosen to not use the NBN, or by continuing to innovate on the product side.

“For clarity, we believe NBN Co should have the freedom to decrease prices to stimulate demand, but it should not have the ability to increase prices unilaterally on an annual basis.

“This constraint needs to be in place until at least 2032, at which point in time the ACCC will undertake a review of the SAU.”


463442

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
NBN Co Launching New Speed Tiers With 325Mbps Wireless
NBN Co Lifts Revenue, Reduces Losses
TPG Requests Confidential Optus Info Used In ACCC Decision
Oz Telco Complaints Rise 10% As Trust Erodes
ACCC Goes After Dodgy Influencers, Often Paid For By Big Companies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha Deliver Brilliant New ‘Very Special’ Headphones
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Panmi Dumped By Major Electric Bike Brand
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/
Nokia On A Roll In OZ Big Loser Chinese Brands
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/
Annual Wage Growth Lifts To 3.3%, Below RBA Estimates
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/
New Varro Subs From ELAC
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha Deliver Brilliant New ‘Very Special’ Headphones
Latest News
/
February 22, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
With an all-new design, Yamaha’s new YH-E700B boast better sound, improved noise-cancellation plus better call quality and improved sound, for...
Read More