HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Raises $1.2bn In History-Making Issuance

NBN Co Raises $1.2bn In History-Making Issuance

By | 2 Dec 2020
,

NBN Co has issued a staggering $1.2 billion worth of five-year bonds at the low coupon rate of 1%, in what the company claims is the lowest in Australian corporate history.

The government-owned broadband provider said the issuance was the “largest single tranche of debt and the lowest coupon rate… ever achieved by an Australian corporate”.

The final order book comprised 55 investors, with the big four banks ANZ, Westpac, NAB and Commonwealth Bank acting as lead managers in the issuance, according to The Australian Financial Review.

“The transaction provides NBN Co with a strong platform for future bond issuances in Australia and offshore markets,” NBN Co said in a statement.

“The final order book comprised 55 high-quality investors, with strong participation from asset managers with domestic accounts dominating overall demand and representation within the order book.”

NBN had planned on borrowing $2 billion on private debt markets in 2020, however investor interest and a low borrowing rate means it was able to borrow four times this amount.

The money borrowed will go towards upgrading the slower parts of the NBN.

The transaction is due to settle on 3 December 2020 and will mature on 3 December 2025.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Oz Cabinet Rejig To Open Door For Anti-Ransom Push
Telcos Slam Telstra’s NBN Ambitions, Optus Leading Charge
High-Speed NBN Tops Five Million Users During COVID
ACCC Gives Tick To NBN Wholesale Improvements
Govt. Mulls Weaker Tech Giant Rules For Aussie Publishing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dead Samsung Chair’s Seat Stays Unfilled In Exec Reshuffle
Latest News Samsung
/
December 2, 2020
/
Samsung Launches Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone For $599
Latest News Samsung
/
December 2, 2020
/
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Now Available In Oz
Apple Latest News
/
December 2, 2020
/
End Of The Line For Samsung Galaxy Note?
Latest News Samsung
/
December 2, 2020
/
Salesforce Buys Slack In $37.5 Billion Takeover
Acquirement Latest News
/
December 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dead Samsung Chair’s Seat Stays Unfilled In Exec Reshuffle
Latest News Samsung
/
December 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung’s chair position remains vacant after a minor reshuffle, with vice chairman Lee Jae-yong still facing two trials that could...
Read More