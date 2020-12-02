HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Aussie Aspera Releases Two New 4G Phones

By | 2 Dec 2020
,

Australian-owned mobile brand Aspera has released two new phones, including a $149 Android smartphone.

The Aspera AS6 is a value 4G smartphone that includes facial recognition, a fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM capability. It includes a 5.99” screen, 1.5GHz processor compatible with Android 10, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage expandable via SD card (maximum 64GB).

It also offers two rear cameras, one front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery, and comes with a few protective gel case.

According to Allan Robertson, MD of Aspera Mobile, the phone is both full-featured and cost-effective.

“In the AS6 Aspera has kept its brand promise to bring a great value, budget-priced smartphone to consumers and we have specifically designed it to suit anyone looking for a large screen, full Android phone that won’t break the bank.

“Also, to get face recognition and a fingerprint sensor in a full-featured smartphone for $149 is exceptional value and very rare indeed,” he said.

Also from Aspera is the new F42 4G flip phone. Pitched at seniors and younger users, the phone features large, easy-to-read buttons; preinstalled social media apps including Facebook and WhatsApp; GPS; and a 1350mAh battery.

“In an age where the price of some mobile phones is running into thousands of dollars despite them being locked to a network, our success over the last ten years has proven that there is an increasing demand for high quality, low-cost alternatives.

“The AS6 gives you that in a smartphone and the F42 is ideal for the young or elderly, budget-conscious user wanting a simple phone with easy-to-read large buttons and the most commonly used social media apps – including WhatsApp and Facebook – already installed,” said Robertson.

The Aspera AS6 is available for $149, and the F42 for $99, at retailers including Harvey Norman, Big W, and Australia Post.

