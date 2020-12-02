HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Gives A Sneak Preview Of 2021 Android Smartphones

2 Dec 2020
Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 888, the processor which will power the next generation of Android smartphones from the likes of Samsung and LG.

The chipset is set to be a big improvement for 5G and will feature Qualcomm’s X60 modem, which jumps to a 5nm process for better battery power.

The Snapdragon 888 will also offer several other upgrades, such as the company’s sixth-generation AI engine, which is touted to enhance performance and power efficiency.

Qualcomm says the chipset will also feature the “most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance” and the company previewed the camera quality Snapdragon 888 will offer, including the ability to shoot around 120 photos per second at 12-megapixel resolution.

Snapdragon 888’s features is a preview into what the 2021 suite of Android phones will offer.

The chipset has been confirmed as being in Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 11 phone.

Companies such as LG, OnePlus, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo and Samsung have also “provided their support for Snapdragon 888”, Qualcomm said.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
