Home > Latest News > NBN Co Announces Fibre Upgrades For 200,000 Premises

NBN Co Announces Fibre Upgrades For 200,000 Premises

By | 8 Nov 2021

NBN Co has today announced an additional 200,000 homes and businesses across Australia will be fitted with FTTP (fibre to the premises) upgrades from this month, with internet retailers expected to be taking orders for high speed tiers from March.

Today’s announcements takes the fibre count to 1.6 million premises, with additional towns and suburbs added across NSW, Victoria, Queensland, SA, and WA.

This comes as NBN Co. releases its September quarter financial results, showing it generated $1.25 billion in total revenue, up 17 per cent year-on-year.

This is in line with the company’s full year guidance.

EBITDA (after subscriber costs) was $714 million in the first quarter, up from $102 million year-on-year.

Subscriber payments to Telstra and Optus were down to $86 million in the quarter, from $469 million in the September 2020 quarter.

Over 110,000 new premises were connected to the NBN during the quarter, with total activations sitting at 8.3 million.

NBN Co raised a further $1.8 billion in bank and capital markets debt and repaid $2.3 billion of the Commonwealth loan, reducing the outstanding balance to $10.9 billion.

Below are the new suburbs and towns where NBN will roll out:

NSW

Anna Bay, Bonnells Bay, Buff Point, Caves Beach, Dubbo, Forresters Beach, Inverell, Merewether, Mudgee, Muswellbrook, Narromine, Orange, Parkes, Port Macquarie, San Remo, Thurgoona, Wamberal, Wellington, Windradyne, Wyoming, Wyong

VIC

Bell Park, Cape Paterson, Diamond Creek, Doreen, Drysdale, Echuca, Greenvale, Hamlyn Heights, Jan Juc, Lara, McCrae, Mildura, Norlane, Rosebud, Sale, Taylors Lakes, Torquay, Whittlesea, Wonthaggi, Yarra Glen

QLD

Avoca, Biloela, Caboolture, Coolum Beach, Deception Bay, Frenchville, Goondiwindi, Lammermoor, Mango Hill, Narangba, Taranganba

SA

Davoren Park, Greenwith, Smithfield

WA

Dianella, Edgewater, Ferndale, Gosnells, Hamilton Hill, High Wycombe, Hillarys, Lynwood, Morley, Noranda, Padbury, Port Kennedy, Spearwood, Stratton, Swan View, Wanneroo, Willetton

 

