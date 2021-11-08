HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > API Board Backs $764M Wesfarmers Takeover

API Board Backs $764M Wesfarmers Takeover

By | 8 Nov 2021

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Wesfarmers, agreeing to a $764M takeover after Sigma Healthcare withdrew from the race on Friday.

Wesfarmers will pay $1.55 a share, which represents a 35.4 per cent premium to API’s closing price of $1.145 on July 9.

“The API board unanimously recommends that API shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme, and each director intends to vote all of the API shares held or controlled by them in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to an Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of API shareholders,” API told shareholders.

API shares closed at $1.48. Wesfarmers sits apat $60.33.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Wesfarmers Stores Seeing “Pent-Up Customer Demand”: CEO
Wesfarmers Acquire 19.3% Stake In Priceline Owner, In Bid To Take Over
Wesfarmers’ Priceline Takeover Thwarted By New Merger Offer
Wesfarmers Set To Buy Priceline Owner After Higher Bid Approved
Aussie Retail Cautious About Christmas Reopening
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

AusPost Shuts ShopMate As Online Shopping Catches Up
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/
Scams On The Rise, With Losses Up 87 Per Cent To $236 Million
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/
Aussies To Spend $5.4B Over Cyber Weekend
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/
Silicon Wafer Shipments Hit All-Time High
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/
Overseas Workers To Return Before Xmas
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

AusPost Shuts ShopMate As Online Shopping Catches Up
Latest News
/
November 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australia Post has announced the closure of its popular ShopMate parcel forwarding service. The service will close for good on...
Read More