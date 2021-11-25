HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Chair To Step Down After 8-Year Term

NBN Chair To Step Down After 8-Year Term

By | 25 Nov 2021

Dr Ziggy Switkowski is set to leave his role as NBN Co chair at the end of 2021, with board member Kate McKenzie set to step into the role on January 1.

Nerida Caesar will step into the vacant board spot as a non-executive director.

Switkowski has been the chair of NBN Co since 2013; he was announced as Crown Resorts chair this August.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher praised Switkowski “for his years of outstanding service as chair of the board” in a joint statement with Finance Minister Simon Birmingham.

“In his capacity as chair, Dr Switkowski oversaw the completion of the initial build of the network and the beginning of NBN Co’s transition to a mature operating company.

“Dr Switkowski also oversaw NBN Co’s approach to private debt markets and the substantial reduction in the Commonwealth loan.”

