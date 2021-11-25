HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones

Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones

By | 25 Nov 2021

Apple has alerted six Thai activists and researchers who have been critical of their government that their iPhones have been by “state-sponsored attackers”.

Prajak Kongkirati, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, told Reuters Apple sent him two emails warning his iPhone and iCloud accounts had been compromised – with a “threat notification” also added to his Apple account.

The messages read “if your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

It is unclear if this is linked to recent NSO Group attacks.

