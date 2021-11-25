HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 25 Nov 2021

A woman in the US accidentally swallowed one of her AirPods, but proving the product is pretty hardy it continued to work while inside her gut.

There’s a TikTok video of the Boston-based woman – username @iamcarliiib – telling the tale of how she swallowed the earbud by mistake instead of her medication.

With the painkiller Ibruprofen in one hand and her left AirPod in the other, and obviously not feeling at the top of her game, the woman swallowed the contents of the wrong hand.

Obviously she realised her mistake immediately, but that was too late. She tried to cough it out but couldn’t. But the AirPod was still connected to her iPhone and she was able to record what was happening inside her stomach.

She sent a recording of the gurgling sounds to a friend – as you do – and the AirPod eventually made its way out, as an X-ray has confirmed.

We hope the woman is well and wonder if Apple are going to list this on the specs of the next-release AirPods

