Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

By | 15 May 2020
This morning Myer confirmed that an employee at their Highpoint Shopping Centre store in Melbourne has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee in question was working on the 11th May at the closed Highpoint Myer store doing online fulfilment.

Myer told ChannelNews that online fulfilment and Click and Collect services out of the Highpoint store have been closed until a deep clean and sanitisation of the store is complete.

“As soon as we were made aware of this case we enacted our COVID-19 protocols and suspended our fulfilment activities at the closed store, notified health officials immediately, and have advised associated team members to isolate and follow health advice,” a Myer spokesperson told ChannelNews.

The retailer also said that they were taking extra precautions, on top of the hygiene and safety measures in place.

It is thought that coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on hard surfaces, and up to 24 hours on porous surfaces such as cardboard. While some may be concerned that the infected employee could have left COVID-19 traces on online orders, Myer has stated that the hygiene and safety measures in place should protect customers.

“As our packing is being undertaken with increased hygiene and safety measures, customers can feel confident with any orders that have been, or will be, fulfilled from this store,” a Myer spokesperson said.

