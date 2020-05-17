HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 8K TV > What is Happening With Philips TV’s?

What is Happening With Philips TV’s?

By | 17 May 2020
, , , ,

According to certain media Philips launched 55″ and 65″ OLED TV’s in Australia last week the only problem is finding a retailer who is stocking one of the new top end premium TV’s which ChannelNews understood was not being launched till later this year.

It was only a week ago that Philips TV man in Australia  Jason Oh the local sales director of TP Vision the global manufacturer and distributor of Philips TV’s monitors and commercial display systems was telling ChannelNews that the new Philips OLED TV’s with built in Bowers & Wilkins speakers have still not been shipped yet due in part to COVID-19 production problems. “We are still waiting for samples” he said.

Last week StereoNet claimed that new Philips 804 OLED TVs are now available in two sizes: 55 inches ($3,495 RRP) and 65 inches ($4,995 RRP) however a search of Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi have failed to reveal these mystery Philips OLED TV’s.Philips are also unsure who is bringing these TV’s into Australia.

Another mystery is the emergence of a local Australian Philips TV site www.philips.com.au which lists 18 4K Ultra HD TV’s, 22 Smart Philips TV’s, 2 OLED TV’s and 5 Android TV’s. The local site also lists information on Philips Ambilight models.

Shortly Sydney based Tempo will launch two new Philips 4K Ultra High Definition TV’s including a 50 & 55″ model with quad core processors. These TV’s will be available at both The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

According to commercial TV sources TP Vision’s local operation has approached JB Hi Fi commercial and Harvey Norman commercial to supply commercial panels in recent months a move that could indicate that the Company plans to go direct as opposed to using a distributor.

In the past TP Vision has had a lot of success with Melbourne based distributor Westan selling commercial panels into corporate and hotel groups in Australia.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Premium Philips TV”s With Bowers & Wilkins Sound Set To Be Launched In OZ
UPDATED: ‘Bugger Coronavirus” Attitude By NSW 2020 Hi Fi Show Organiser, Brands Now Pulling Out
Retailers Taking Risks Selling Non-Approved Android TVs
EXCLUSIVE: Serious Questions Raised About Advanced Audio Sale & Executives Shareholdings
Sharp Unravel New Rollable TV
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

We Name The Chinese Appliance Brands Facing An Anti China Backlash
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Kitchen
/
May 17, 2020
/
Myer Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
May 15, 2020
/
Asus Expects Notebook Shipments To Grow By 30% In Q2
ASUS Laptops Latest News
/
May 15, 2020
/
Samsung Expands Family Of Affordable Galaxy A Smartphones
Latest News Samsung Smartphones
/
May 15, 2020
/
Shaver Shop’s Online Sales Grow 387%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

We Name The Chinese Appliance Brands Facing An Anti China Backlash
Air Conditioning And Heating Appliances Kitchen
/
May 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese appliance brands are facing a major backlash with social media awash with negative comments following a decision to block...
Read More