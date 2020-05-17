What is Happening With Philips TV’s?

According to certain media Philips launched 55″ and 65″ OLED TV’s in Australia last week the only problem is finding a retailer who is stocking one of the new top end premium TV’s which ChannelNews understood was not being launched till later this year.

It was only a week ago that Philips TV man in Australia Jason Oh the local sales director of TP Vision the global manufacturer and distributor of Philips TV’s monitors and commercial display systems was telling ChannelNews that the new Philips OLED TV’s with built in Bowers & Wilkins speakers have still not been shipped yet due in part to COVID-19 production problems. “We are still waiting for samples” he said.

Last week StereoNet claimed that new Philips 804 OLED TVs are now available in two sizes: 55 inches ($3,495 RRP) and 65 inches ($4,995 RRP) however a search of Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and JB Hi Fi have failed to reveal these mystery Philips OLED TV’s.Philips are also unsure who is bringing these TV’s into Australia.

Another mystery is the emergence of a local Australian Philips TV site www.philips.com.au which lists 18 4K Ultra HD TV’s, 22 Smart Philips TV’s, 2 OLED TV’s and 5 Android TV’s. The local site also lists information on Philips Ambilight models.

Shortly Sydney based Tempo will launch two new Philips 4K Ultra High Definition TV’s including a 50 & 55″ model with quad core processors. These TV’s will be available at both The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

According to commercial TV sources TP Vision’s local operation has approached JB Hi Fi commercial and Harvey Norman commercial to supply commercial panels in recent months a move that could indicate that the Company plans to go direct as opposed to using a distributor.

In the past TP Vision has had a lot of success with Melbourne based distributor Westan selling commercial panels into corporate and hotel groups in Australia.