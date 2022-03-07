HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Musk To Send More Starlink Terminals To Ukraine

By | 7 Mar 2022

Elon Musk has promised to send more Starlink satellite terminals to Ukraine in order to keep the country’s internet connection working, as Russian attacks weaken the national infrastructure.

“Talked to Elon Musk,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities.”

Starlink’s service was activated in Ukraine late last month, after the country’s deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, approached Musk for help.

Last week, Fedorov posted a photo of the terminals arriving in the country.



