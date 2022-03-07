Two Japanese giants, Honda and Sony, have embarked upon a joint venture that will see them work on electric vehicles that leverage both company’s expertise.

Sony and Honda “have agreed to deepen discussion and exploration of forming a strategic alliance that aims to create a new era of mobility and mobility service,” Honda explains.

The alliance will bring together Honda’s mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service with Sony’s expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network, and entertainment technologies.

“Sony’s Purpose is to ‘fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology'”, said Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group.

“Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one,’ and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability.”

Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda said the new company will “aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution, and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers.

“We will do so by leveraging Honda’s cutting-edge technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies.

“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance which brings together the strengths of our two companies offers great possibilities for the future of mobility.”