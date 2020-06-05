Aussie Telcos Failing SMBs, Says Telecoms Ombudsman
SYDNEY: Telecommunication problems are costing many Australian small businesses time and money, according to the latest report from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.
The Ombudsman says a lack of communication and collaboration between telco operators and small businesses is leading to financial losses.
Issues include small-medium enterprises signing up for unsuitable plans, and delays in fixing faults, with many businesses lacking back-up plans.
The Ombudsman said many of the complaints were complicated and had a significant impact on small businesses.
The report adds that the number of complaints from small businesses to the ombudsman has increased steadily since July 2016.
At the end of the last financial year, that proportion was 14.7 percent, with more than 19,000 complaints from small businesses about their phone and Internet services.