HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Aussie Telcos Failing SMBs, Says Telecoms Ombudsman

Aussie Telcos Failing SMBs, Says Telecoms Ombudsman

By | 5 Jun 2020
, , ,

SYDNEY: Telecommunication problems are costing many Australian small businesses time and money, according to the latest report from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman says a lack of communication and collaboration between telco operators and small businesses is leading to financial losses.

Issues include small-medium enterprises signing up for unsuitable plans, and delays in fixing faults, with many businesses lacking back-up plans.

The Ombudsman said many of the complaints were complicated and had a significant impact on small businesses. 

The report adds that the number of complaints from small businesses to the ombudsman has increased steadily since July 2016.

At the end of the last financial year, that proportion was 14.7 percent, with more than 19,000 complaints from small businesses about their phone and Internet services.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Ombudsman: Telco Problems Cost Small Businesses Time And Money
NBN Co logo
NBN Braces For Surging Demand In The Face Of COVID-19
Optus Excluded From ACMA Telco Report
Australia & NZ Top Ransomware Attacks: 91% Of Businesses Hit
Macquarie Invests In UK Telco
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
Australians Fed Up With Chinese Made Products & That’s Official
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
BINGE Latest News Media
/
June 5, 2020
/
ACCC Keeping A Close Eye On US Class Action Against Google
ACCC Google Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers
Denon Home Theatre Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has been nobbled millions by the Federal Court over dodgy representation of Playstation games. Accused of ripping off consumers...
Read More