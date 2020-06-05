Aussie Telcos Failing SMBs, Says Telecoms Ombudsman

SYDNEY: Telecommunication problems are costing many Australian small businesses time and money, according to the latest report from the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman says a lack of communication and collaboration between telco operators and small businesses is leading to financial losses.

Issues include small-medium enterprises signing up for unsuitable plans, and delays in fixing faults, with many businesses lacking back-up plans.

The Ombudsman said many of the complaints were complicated and had a significant impact on small businesses.

The report adds that the number of complaints from small businesses to the ombudsman has increased steadily since July 2016.