The INDI Group has just announced the addition of a new brand to its Indi Imports portfolio, presenting to Australia the heritage-built Music Hall turntables brand.

US audio company Music Hall has been dedicated to manufacturing well-priced, top quality, high end audio components since 1985.

The brand manufactures its range of turntables in the Czech Republic, in a factory that has been making turntables for over 50 years. All Music Hall turntables come fitted with tonearms, cartridges and dust covers.



Music Hall designs turntables in concert with manufacturers worldwide, resulting in the best quality audio products available today. All music hall turntables go through rigorous performance and listening tests.

INDI Group’s Managing Director Paul Riachi is pleased to bring the brand’s turntables to Australian retailers. “Perfect addition to the Indi Group,” he says.

“Music Hall compares, if not outperforms, most turntables in the marketplace.

“We have secured quite a lot of stock and will release new models in August just in time for the busy season. Turntables start from AU$349.”



It’s a Music Hall belief that if you are a true music lover, no audio system is complete without a turntable. The brand is confident that anyone who buys their beautifully crafted turntables will enjoy playing natural-sounding analogue music on it for many years to come.

Indi will introduce new models into the existing Music Hall line up. Stock is anticipated to ship to Australian Dealers from August this year.

Interested in becoming a Music Hall Dealer? Contact the Indi Group directly – [email protected].