Will Apple’s Next Mac Pro Beef Up Its AMD Graphics?

By | 27 Apr 2021
,

The next generation of Mac Pro workstations could have souped-up AMD graphics, if new leaks are to be believed.

While Apple is designing its own processors and GPUs, the manufacturer’s 2021 workstations will still be using Intel CPUs and AMD graphics cards, according to benchmarks from Geekbench.

The new AMD GPUs – the AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series – include the Radeon Pro W6900X, pictured below. Geekbench reports that it beats the Radeon Pro Vega II Duo, which is the most powerful GPU available for the current Mac Pro lineup.

Image from ChipHell.

According to Geekbench, the new Mac Pro will also run a 12-core Intel i9-10920X CPU backed up by a staggering 192GB of DDR4 RAM; current models use Intel Xeon workstation processors.

The new Mac Pro is widely speculated among tech pundits to be releasing this year, though no official announcement from Apple has yet been forthcoming. The current generation of Mac Pro workstations start from $9999 AUD for a tower, and $10,749 for a rack configuration.

