Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a plan that involves you buying its products to turn your household into a power plant, one that generates and stores enough electricity to power the house, plus a little extra to send back to the grid.

“This is a prosperous future both for Tesla and for the utilities,” Musk said during an investor call. “If this is not done, the utilities will fail to serve their customers. They won’t be able to do it.”

He pointed to regular rolling blackouts in California, and the grid disaster in Texas this year, as proof that electricity grids are no longer reliable.

Starting next week, Tesla Solar Panels & Solar Roof will only be sold as an integrated product *with* Tesla Powerwall battery — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2021

He instead prefers the renewable energy, plus storage solution, tweeting last year that “physics favours electric transport, batteries for stationary storage, and solar/wind for energy generation.”

The company made changes last week to prevent customers from buying either solar or the Powerwall storage, instead rolling the two into one product, with Musk explaining, “Powerwall will interface only between utility meter and house main breaker panel, enabling super simple install and seamless whole house backup during utility dropouts.”