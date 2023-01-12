Dodgy home WiFi connection will be a thing of the past, thanks to MSI’s feature-packed top spec router the RadiX BE22000 Turbo, with antennas that dynamically follow specific devices as you roam the house.

The ground-breaking company showcased three new routers at CES 2023, with the addition of the RadiX AXE 6600 with WiFi 6E and the RadiX AX660 with WiFi 6 support, but it was the BE 22000 which was really the talk of the town.

All three are tri-band routers featuring MSI’s AI QoS tech, designed to reduce the 90 per cent ping rate to deliver lower latency gaming.

But ensuring the fastest wireless speeds possible, the BE 22000 is designed to support WiFi 7, even though that standard is still being finalised. It also has the ability to prioritise different content, such as streaming video, just by touching a button.

Thanks to channel bandwidths of 320MHz, the RadiX BE22000 Turbo is claimed to operate four times faster than your normal WiFi 6 router.

At the end of the day, though, it’s all about the auto-detecting antennas, and their ability to adjust their position to deliver ideal wireless coverage at all times as a device moves around, enhancing signal coverage.

If there’s one bummer with this game-changing device, it’s that MSI don’t expect it to hit market until next year as final specs still have to be settled, as well as making sure the motors for the antennas can handle continual operation over a number of years.

MSI say they’re taking the thermal performance of these routers seriously, using custom heatsinks to prevent overheating during heavy networking so they don’t get bogged down when traffic peaks.