Easy eSIM Transfers Coming To Android Phones

By | 12 Jan 2023

With eSIMs gaining popularity, Google has been tipped to be working on eSIM transfers across devices.

This change addresses a major complaint users have had so far: eSIMs are not as easy to transfer between devices as physical sims are. You need your carrier help to do it.

Discovered by Android-watcher Mishaal Rahmen, a new code discovered in Android 13’s latest QPR2 beta appears to suggest that eSIM transfers are being worked on.

However, what stands as an uncertainty is whether or not the transfer comes as part of he eSIM spec which could make finding compatible phones could be tricky.

Pixel phones, however, will support the move.


