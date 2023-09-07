Ecovacs, the world’s leading robotics company, has announced a launch date for its first robotic lawn mower, the GOAT G1. This is the first time the company has expanded to the garden, and it will available on shelves starting September 21st.

This device addresses constraints of current robotic lawn mowers, and has a range of powerful, intelligent features to deliver an exceptional mowing experience.

The GOAT G1 was developed through the use of Ecovacs’ 25 years of robotics expertise addressing a sharp gap in the lawn mowing market, containing technological advancements in localisation, wireless boundary setting, navigation, obstacle avoidance and app interface, among others.

Australia will be one of the first markets worldwide to launch this device, having been previously launch in Germany, showcasing the company’s commitment to the local market and Aussie consumers. Ecovacs prioritised Australia due to its strong outdoor culture, and large amount of backyards that take tedious, time consuming, labour intensive methods to keep tidy.

Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand for Ecovacs Robotics, Karen Powell said “We know Australians love their gardens, and there is great pride by many in keeping them pristine. We also know that, just with home cleaning, lawn maintenance can be a hard and laborious task that many don’t enjoy, or sometimes can’t perform themselves.”

“As we have done with floor care and window cleaning, we are bringing new robotic innovation to the Australian outdoors for the first time, with the GOAT G1 exceeding the capabilities of existing robotic and manual lawnmowers by a substantial margin. With its state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge precision and safety technologies, GOAT G1 epitomises our commitment to simplify and add further convenience and time-saving into our everyday lives.”

Global CEO of Ecovacs Robotics, David Qian said “As showcased in the GOAT G1, ECOVACS is year-on-year bringing more advanced technologies and diversified products than ever before, providing consumers with even greater convenience thanks to home robotics for both indoor and outdoor usage scenarios. The GOAT G1 not only represents a breakthrough in lawn mowing technology, but also in the way we live our day-to-day lives.”

GOAT G1’s app enabled automated boundary setting changes labour intensive tasks that would usually take hours of physical effort. Electronic wire boundaries have been replaced by ultra-wideband (UWB) signal beacons placed around the edge of the lawn, enabling boundaries to be set within the app. This improves the efficiency of the task by 80%.

While the UWB beacons lay the groundwork, the GOAT G1 combines four different localisation technologies ensuring efficient path planning and precise operation.

Existing technologies usually include GPS-led or ‘RTK’ localisation, designed for large areas, however, can be blocked by walls or trees.

Visual-only technologies allow for easier installation but have lower positioning accuracy.

TrueMapping Multi-Fusion Localisation System is Ecovacs’ answer to this problem. Combining innovations including Dual Cameras (Panoramic and Fisheye), UWB Technology, an Industrial-Grade Gyroscope, and High-Precision GPS Signal Transmission.

AI-based ground segmentation distinguishes between lawn and non-lawn areas ensuring accurate mowing, and if the GOAT G1 is low on battery, it automatically navigates to the charging station and returns where it left off.

This device can mow a standard 600 square metre lawn in one day, improving efficiency by 2.5x compared to other robotic lawnmowers.

One huge concern with these devices is obstacle avoidance, and the GOAT G1 addresses this through its AIVI 3d technology, powered by a 150 degree visual angle fisheye camera, and ToF Module, for precise visual recognition and obstacle avoidance. It’s also back by Ecovacs self developed algorithm.

This device can avoid objects as small as 3-15cm including pets, hoses, and stones. For objects over 15cm, the ToF sensor estimates the distance accurately for avoidance at a closer range, reducing untreated grass.

The 360 degree camera serves as a remote home security camera and send real time notifications directly to a smartphone. The GOAT G1 can be remotely sent to perform multi-spot guarding. This is where it visits up to 10 guarding spots that can be added manually on the app.

The panoramic camera can provide a 360-degree view of the vicinity of the lawn mower, showcasing a wide range of viewpoints for static and dynamic human detection.

When the Human Detection feature on the app is turned on, the device will automatically capture and mark the location of the human figure on the map and send it to the app. The AI-based fisheye camera also allows the user to zoom into the picture.

GOAT G1’s TÜV Rheinland data protection certification ensures personal data and information secured.

The Ecovacs GOAT G1 will be available from September 21st, with an RRP of $2,999 AUD from retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Bunnings (Online), Robot Lawn Mowers Australia, Amazon & Ecovacs Online.