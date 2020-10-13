MSI is bundling exclusive merchandise with its limited-edition GE66 Dragonshield gaming laptop.

Powered by 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, the GE66 Dragonshield is available with a limited-edition chassis designed in concert with Colie Wertz, a VFX and concept artist.

Wertz, who is known for his work on superhero and sci-fi films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Bumblebee, says the chassis is themed after a spaceship.

“The etched panels and precision of finish on the GE66 suggest an elegant armor that provides a cool skin that hugs the precise internals of an engine that is ready for any adventure cast upon it. It is a speed weapon… light, mobile, and powerful,” said Wertz.

To sweeten the pot, MSI is offering a merchandise bundle to buyers of the Dragonshield, including a mousepad, Dragonshield model spaceship, concept collections, gaming mouse, signed booklet, and poster. Customers can claim the booklet and poster by registering their purchase on MSI’s website by November 7, while stocks last; everything else in the bundle is included in the box with the laptop itself.