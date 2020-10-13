HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > MSI Bundles Merch And Mouse With Limited-Edition Laptop

MSI Bundles Merch And Mouse With Limited-Edition Laptop

By | 13 Oct 2020
, , , , ,

MSI is bundling exclusive merchandise with its limited-edition GE66 Dragonshield gaming laptop.

Powered by 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics, the GE66 Dragonshield is available with a limited-edition chassis designed in concert with Colie Wertz, a VFX and concept artist.

Wertz, who is known for his work on superhero and sci-fi films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Bumblebee, says the chassis is themed after a spaceship.

“The etched panels and precision of finish on the GE66 suggest an elegant armor that provides a cool skin that hugs the precise internals of an engine that is ready for any adventure cast upon it. It is a speed weapon… light, mobile, and powerful,” said Wertz.

To sweeten the pot, MSI is offering a merchandise bundle to buyers of the Dragonshield, including a mousepad, Dragonshield model spaceship, concept collections, gaming mouse, signed booklet, and poster. Customers can claim the booklet and poster by registering their purchase on MSI’s website by November 7, while stocks last; everything else in the bundle is included in the box with the laptop itself.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
MSI Subsidiary Caught Flogging NVIDIA 3080 GPUs At Huge Markup
MSI Expands From Gaming With First Business Laptop Series
MSI’s Sales Up 18.8% In Gaming Boom
Curved Monitors Poised For ‘Significant’ Growth 2021
MSI Release New Gaming Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse & Wrist Rest
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
WD Black Adds Three New Storage Drives In Time For PS5 And Xbox Launch
Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Lenovo Gives Customers Three Free Months Of Amazon Music
Amazon Brands Content
/
October 13, 2020
/
LG Ramps Up Streaming Apps On webOS Smart TVs
4K TV Display Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
Q Acoustic Launches Active Speakers That Look Like Council Speed Cameras
24Bit Media Players Compact Speakers Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Delonghi Appoints New Marketing Director
Appointment & Jobs Industry Latest News
/
October 13, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
George O’Neill has been appointed as the new Marketing Director at Delonghi ANZ. O’Neill has a proven pedigree when it...
Read More