Apple has been quietly making way for its expected over-ear headphone launch after pulling Bose, Sonos and now Beats from its online store.

And now the rumoured price of the AirPods Studio has been leaked – and the high price point is not surprising.

Apple analyst Jon Prosser believes the over-ear headphones will cost US$599 (AUD$834) and reports Apple may launch a cheaper, “sport-like” alternative for $350 ($AUD487).

AirPods Studio

(codename: B515) – High quality leather / metal

– Magnetic ear cups

– Reversible – detects R/L ear

– No headphone jack

– USBC port These are the renders we were making in order to protect the source. pic.twitter.com/6Abg2TgxiZ — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 16, 2020

Prosser shared renders of the headphones, citing them as being made of metal or leather. The render looks strikingly similar to headphones made by audio firm Bowers & Wilkins.

He says the AirPods Studio will also be designed with magnetic ear cups which are reversible, no headphone jack and a USBC port.

It has been reported widely that Apple will hold off on launching their AirPod Studios at the launch event on October 13, instead focussing on the launch of the iPhone 12 models.

Apple devotees believe the tech giant will hold another launch not long after to officially make its foray into the audio market, with the headphones and HomePod set to be unveiled.