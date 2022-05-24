HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MSI Announces Maximum Performance Gaming Laptop

MSI Announces Maximum Performance Gaming Laptop

By | 24 May 2022

MSI have lifted the lid on their latest range of premium gaming hardware at Computex 2022, the most notable of which is the Titan GT77 laptop.

The Titan GT77 range seeks to provide uncompromised gaming performance with the very best components. While exact specs are yet to be largely disclosed, the new laptop will be fitted with the latest Intel Alder Lake-HX processor with 16 Cores, and most likely an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, resulting in 250W of CPU and GPU power alone.

MSI will apparently have 4K, 1440p and 1080p options, with the 1080p model having a 360Hz refresh rate.

The company also released a range of new hardware, including a gaming desktop, two RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, a monitor and much more.

MSI will hold a virtual event called MSIology: Ahead of the Curve on June 7 at 1AM Taipei time, showing off their new Titan GT77 laptop range, and will likely reveal specific specs there.



