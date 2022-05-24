Channel Nine have unveiled their refreshed website that was redesigned to cement the “company’s digital future. The new nine.com.au layout showcases the best in news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment, with clear refocused structure based on consumer experience.

Featuring a new navigation bar, a wider desktop page, a more streamlined top stories section and a new focus on individual verticals, Nine have sought to make the user experience smoother and easier.

“We wanted our large and loyal audiences to be able to access more of the content they love from breaking news to our top rating tv programs including 9News bulletins, our award winning current affairs programs, WWOS, MAFS, The Block and our digital women’s lifestyle network, 9honey,” said Editorial Director Kerri Elstub.

“Applying our extensive global market research in content design and consumption our long-term company vision and strategy has led to these market leading changes.”

Rory Kinsella, Head of Product for nine.com.au said “We’re thrilled to have the new homepage live and to be able to continue to deliver the content our audiences love in a new and more modern format. It’s also been a great opportunity for us to update the underlying technology and provide the best user experience.”