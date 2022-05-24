HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nine Unveils New-Look Website

Nine Unveils New-Look Website

By | 24 May 2022

Channel Nine have unveiled their refreshed website that was redesigned to cement the “company’s digital future. The new nine.com.au layout showcases the best in news, sport, lifestyle and entertainment, with clear refocused structure based on consumer experience.

Featuring a new navigation bar, a wider desktop page, a more streamlined top stories section and a new focus on individual verticals, Nine have sought to make the user experience smoother and easier.

Credit: Nine

“We wanted our large and loyal audiences to be able to access more of the content they love from breaking news to our top rating tv programs including 9News bulletins, our award winning current affairs programs, WWOS, MAFS, The Block and our digital women’s lifestyle network, 9honey,” said Editorial Director Kerri Elstub.

“Applying our extensive global market research in content design and consumption our long-term company vision and strategy has led to these market leading changes.”

Rory Kinsella, Head of Product for nine.com.au said “We’re thrilled to have the new homepage live and to be able to continue to deliver the content our audiences love in a new and more modern format. It’s also been a great opportunity for us to update the underlying technology and provide the best user experience.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Nine Poaches Telstra Exec To Take On YouTube, Netflix
Nine Brings Dynamic Ads To 9Now
$101M JobKeeper For ASX-Listed Media, Companies
NRL Bows To Sponsor Pressure, Cuts Digital Division
Netflix CEO: No Date For Gaming Launch, No Plans For Music, News, Or Acquistion
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Rush To Sell Warehouses As Online Shopping Dwindles
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/
Another Director Quits Shriro EGM Cancelled
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/
ASUS Unveil 500Hz Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/
Samsung Walks Away From LG OLED TV Deal
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Announced
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Rush To Sell Warehouses As Online Shopping Dwindles
Latest News
/
May 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Online shopping has decreased in popularity as global lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted worldwide. As a result,...
Read More