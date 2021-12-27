HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Set To Take on Samsung Galaxy Flip With New Razr In 2022

Motorola Set To Take on Samsung Galaxy Flip With New Razr In 2022

By | 27 Dec 2021

As we tipped after a recent session with Motorola US management, a new version of the Razr 5G is tipped to be launched in Australia next year.

ChannelNews understands that the Company who pioneered flip phones with their original Razr have learned from the mistakes they made with their 2020, $2,699 2020 model, which died quickly due to pricing and an underperforming device.

The new mobile will have a redesigned interface and an improved design, indicating that Motorola is also addressing the previous generation’s numerous software issues.

Because of the flaws in the previous model, Motorola missed a massive opportunity to take the lead in the flip phone market with analysts claiming that if they had not skimped on costs, they would have seen them competing head on with Samsung in a market that is currently in demand especially with females.

The Razr line-up has already fallen behind the competition, currently dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The new 2022 model was confirmed by Chen Jin, an IT manager at Motorola’s parent company Lenovo, through his Weibo profile.

ChannelNews understands that the device will have an improved OS, camera system, and will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series.

Motorola also has to look at a new much improved battery system if they are to be competitive.

According to Chen, the upcoming Razr 3 will have a more advanced processor. He didn’t specify the chipset in question, but it could be something more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which fuels the Razr 5G.

The Motorola Edge X30 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, so a foldable Motorola device powered by the same high-end chipset is a logical extension and puts Motorola in an excellent position to compete head on with the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 which is already on back order with some retailers.

The bad news is that Chen did say that the Razr 3 will first be available in China.

Motorola is owned by Lenovo a Chinese Company.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G
Motorola Launching Under-Display Cam Mobile
Motorola Launch Mid-Tier Moto G31 Through Officeworks
Quallcomm AptX Lossless Codec Changes The Audio Game
More Moto Smartphoned For OZ Market, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Model Tipped
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Now There Is An LG TV with a Built In Massage Chair
Latest News
/
December 28, 2021
/
More 8K Movies Tipped After Amazon Prime Join Samsung Linked 8K Association
Latest News
/
December 27, 2021
/
Chrome Security Update Set To Nobble Websites
Latest News
/
December 27, 2021
/
CES Still Going Ahead Despite Tech Industry Walk Out
Latest News
/
December 27, 2021
/
Massive Boxing Day Discounts On Loewe TVs
Latest News
/
December 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Now There Is An LG TV with a Built In Massage Chair
Latest News
/
December 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
First up it was rollable TV’s now LG Electronics is set to show a super cool a media chair with...
Read More