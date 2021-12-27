As we tipped after a recent session with Motorola US management, a new version of the Razr 5G is tipped to be launched in Australia next year.

ChannelNews understands that the Company who pioneered flip phones with their original Razr have learned from the mistakes they made with their 2020, $2,699 2020 model, which died quickly due to pricing and an underperforming device.

The new mobile will have a redesigned interface and an improved design, indicating that Motorola is also addressing the previous generation’s numerous software issues.

Because of the flaws in the previous model, Motorola missed a massive opportunity to take the lead in the flip phone market with analysts claiming that if they had not skimped on costs, they would have seen them competing head on with Samsung in a market that is currently in demand especially with females.

The Razr line-up has already fallen behind the competition, currently dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The new 2022 model was confirmed by Chen Jin, an IT manager at Motorola’s parent company Lenovo, through his Weibo profile.

ChannelNews understands that the device will have an improved OS, camera system, and will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series.

Motorola also has to look at a new much improved battery system if they are to be competitive.

According to Chen, the upcoming Razr 3 will have a more advanced processor. He didn’t specify the chipset in question, but it could be something more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which fuels the Razr 5G.

The Motorola Edge X30 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, so a foldable Motorola device powered by the same high-end chipset is a logical extension and puts Motorola in an excellent position to compete head on with the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 which is already on back order with some retailers.

The bad news is that Chen did say that the Razr 3 will first be available in China.

Motorola is owned by Lenovo a Chinese Company.