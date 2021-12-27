Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has joined the 8K Association according to Samsung, the move follows the approval of Amazon purchasing Universal studios. Industry insiders claim that the move could see more 8K movies and TV series being produced.

Samsung Electronics, one of the founding members of the 8K Association, claims that Amazon Prime Video’s entry raises the prospects for 8K content after Google that joined the group earlier this year.

Amazon tipped to launch their Amazon Fire TV in Australia in 2022 with insiders tipping that the move could be via a distributor who already sells several TV brands to retailers.

8K refers to a set of high-performance standards that offers a display resolution with a width of about 8,000 pixels, four times the resolution available compared to 4K standard ‘s 2,160 pixels.

Samsung claims that Amazon Prime Video is ready to support their ecosystem as one of the leading over-the-top streaming platforms, citing its multi-year licensing deal with Universal Pictures that was announced in July.

“The 8K ecosystem is seeing an expansion with the participation of Amazon and Google,” Yong Seok-woo, executive vice president and head of R&D Team of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

“(Samsung) will broaden the definition of 8K TV ‘s standards and will support the production and distribution of content in 8K resolution.”

Over the holiday period Samsung Electronics announced that its 2022, 4K and 8K TVs will support the new HDR10+ gaming standard for a more immersive gaming experience.

Established in January 2020, the 8K Association is dedicated to promoting the 8K ecosystem and includes companies involved in the ecosystem — ranging from TV brands to display panel makers, content creators, technology and equipment providers test labs and chipset providers.

It runs the 8K Association Certified program and has so far certified over 80 TV models.