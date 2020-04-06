HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Razr Not As Expensive As You Think

By | 6 Apr 2020
If you are into retro or a smartphone that will get people talking the new Motorola Razr Flip phone is finally on sale and new packages are available via Telstra that are not going to break the bank.

On a 24 month contract the show piece device is only going to cost $112 per month for a $2,600 smartphone.

So why should you consider buying a flip phone.

The Wall Street Journal wrote recently?

In case you hadn’t noticed, our phone screens have gotten unmanageably huge. And smartphone sales have slowed, as we see less incentive in upgrading from one black rectangle to another.

Meanwhile, flexible and foldable screens are rapidly evolving and dropping in price. What better way to get us to buy a new thing than sell us a new thing that actually looks like a new thing?

The new reimagined Motorola Razr can now be seen in-store across ten Telstra retail outlets in Australia.

Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets, Motorola said “The Telstra partnership adds to the device’s availability from JB Hi-Fi and the Motorola online store.
said the partnership with Telstra will provide even more options for those consumers looking to purchase the Razr.

“I’m delighted we are able to partner with Telstra to bring this revolutionary smartphone to their customers. The original RAZR was a fashion icon that defined a generation and became an integral part of pop culture. With its clamshell-style flexible display, the reimagined Razr offers consumers the upgraded smartphone experience they are after, with some iconic elements they know and love.”

The Motorola Razr features Motorola’s architected, industry-first, patent-protected zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customised polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed and protects the display from debris and dust as well as re-engineered antennas to fit in a space twice as small as today’s smartphones, with water resistance and splash-proof protection.

To find out more about purchasing a Motorola Razr on a Telstra plan please visit:

• https://www.telstra.com.au/mobile-phones/mobiles-on-a-plan/motorola/motorola-razr-4g-fold

• https://www.telstra.com.au/small-business/mobile-phones/mobiles-on-a-plan/motorola/motorola-razr-4g-fold

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
