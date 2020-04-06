Acer Takes Gaming Notebooks To New Level

Acer one of the world’s most successful gaming hardware manufacturers has taken advantage of a new generation of Intel processor to launch a new Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 gaming notebook range that also incorporates new cooling and graphics technology.

The new devices which don’t have an on-sale date in Australia yet include the Nvidia RTX Super and GTX graphics and advancements in thermal performance.

The new Predator Triton 500 not only have improved 10th generation Intel Core processor capability they have significantly expanded display and screen refresh capability provided by Nvidia RTX Super or GTX GPUs.

This technology running at full throttle still delivers an impressive battery life of up to 7.5 hours.

The Predator Triton 500 also features 32 GB of DDR4 memory, up to 2 TB of NVMe SSD storage, as well as the new high-speed Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless controller, 81% screen to body ratio and a thin, lightweight all-metal chassis.

They are also outfitted with 300 Hz IPS panel displays, 3 ms overdrive pixel response times and Nvidia G-Sync technology for an immersive and smooth gaming experience, screen tearing and reduced input lag has been just some of the new benefits.

New custom-engineered Vortex Flow cooling technology ensures the Predator Triton 500 remains cool during intense gaming sessions.

The innovative cooling solution features three strategically placed fans inside the chassis and an all-metal, 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan designed to produce increased airflow up to 45% with reduced noise levels. The improved fan design and layout is complemented by five heat pipes to give the 2020 Predator Triton 500 33% better cooling performance compared to previous models.

In addition to the new Predator Triton 500 series, Acer has also launched a new Nitro 5 gaming laptop range. This range is sold at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and specialist dealers.

Nitro 5 comes equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor capable of up to 5 GHz frequency and either a Nvidia RTX 2060, GTX 1650 Ti or 1650 GPU. 32 GB DDR4 memory is installed in two upgradeable DIMM slots while storage space is provided by up to two M.2 PCIe SSDs and a 1 TB HDD. To keep gamers happy, the Nitro 5 series uses a 144 Hz or 120 Hz display with a 3 ms pixel response time to provide a blur-free gaming experience.