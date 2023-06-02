Motorola have announced the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for the Australian market, with an entry level model for sub $1,000.

Through the continued partnership with Pantone, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is now available in Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta. The phone maker has also announced a unique partnership with Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “No one knows more about foldable devices than Motorola. We invented the first flip phone and launched the first razr in the early 2000’s. Razr quickly became an icon; a fashion statement and something of a status symbol. As we continue to innovate, the razr continues to bridge that gap between technology and fashion. We understand that consumers are changing the way they use their devices and also that innovative design and form factor are paramount to enhancing their experience. With the new razr 40 ultra we have once again set new standards for foldables, with a very useable and engaging 3.6” outside display the largest external display of any razr phone.”

“Our ongoing partnership with Pantone allows us to combine our technology-driven innovation with Pantone’s mastery in colour trends, further empowering individuals to express themselves through the convergence of colour and tech. Additionally, we are proud to announce that Motorola will be donating from the sales of our new motorola razr 40 ultra and motorola edge 40 in the 2023 Pantone Color of the year, Viva Magenta, to Breast Cancer Network Australia, who work tirelessly to ensure that Australians who are affected by breast cancer receive the very best care, treatment and support.”

Kirsten Pilatti, CEO, Breast Cancer Network Australia said, “Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA) is delighted to be partnering with Motorola. This partnership will help ensure BCNA is there with vital information and support for more people affected by breast cancer.”

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available for $1,499 in Glacier Blue, with a modern, ultra pocketable design that is able to support the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging and wireless charging.

When it is flipped closed it keeps a thin design that can support a fully useable 3.6-inch outside display.

Using Flex View technology, the device can stand at multiple angles still allowing users to interact, capture and create.

It can sit independently perfect for cooking, following an exercise coach, or video chat handsfree. The handsfree capabilities have also progressed to the next level.

It can used as a tripod, for AI face tracking, gesture capture, auto-smile capture, and introduces a new photo booth feature. The Flex View technology and high-quality cameras allow users to pose four different ways for four perfectly timed images. These are triggered by a simple open palm gesture.

The new Spatial Sound by Moto has been included to enhance the audio experience, whether the user is listening through speakers or headphones. It was combined with the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, and stereo speakers.

Bringing in some nostalgia with the flip design, when flipped closed it folds completely in half, top and bottom edges align perfectly, showcasing a gapless, ultra-sleek look. When flipped open it reveals ultra-smooth, full-sized pOLED display.

There is a redesigned teardrop hinge, comprised of the first dual-axis tracking that can minimise the size of the system. The hinge, along with Ultra-Thin Glass means the phone is almost creaseless when unfolded.

It packs a powerful 12MP main camera sensor that uses Instant Dual Pixel PDAF, for all lighting conditions. It also has a wide f/1.5 aperture which allows for more light and OIS to eliminate unwanted shakes.

The external display can be used for selfies, or give views of the poses. When flipped open it can use a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Alongside the 12MP main camera is a 13MP ultrawide + macro vision lens allowing for wide angle shots fitting 3x more into the frame.

While the device is closed, users can respond to messages, get directions, and stay up to date, with custom panels prioritising easy access with a simple swipe.

An Apps panel allows access to any app, and a dedicated Spotify panel allows users to control playback or change tunes without having to unfold the device.

The homescreen can be customised with live wallpapers, clock designs and users are able to arrange the panels to suit them. It also has refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Coming with a glass frame, matte finish back cover and bold colour options, and equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 fuelling unique features and enabling performance boosts including advanced AI, fast refresh rates, and 5G connections.

It has a long-lasting battery that is larger than the previous generation, and supports ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging and wireless charging.

Now onto the Motorola Razr 40, which come with the same smooth and vivid display, teardrop hinge and iconic form factor. The biggest difference is a smaller external display, but it still maintains all the features that are expected.

It combines Gorilla Glass and a premium vegan leather. Easy to grip, soft to the touch and comes in three colours thanks to a partnership with Pantone.

Featuring high resolution sensor in both front and rear cameras, a 64MP main camera, and OIS to help capture crystal-clear images and selfies. It also has the 13MP Ultrawide and Macro Vision lens, allowing wide angle shots and extreme close-ups. The front camera is 32MP.

Both devices run on Android 13 and come with simple gestures, custom entertainment settings and the ability to personalise the device through MyUX.

Security features include ThinkShield, Moto Secure, and Moto KeySafe. Also includes wireless connection and PC compatibility.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra:

RRP $1,499 AUD available in Infinite Black, Viva Magenta, Blue Glacier

Pre-order from 13 June 2023 and available online and through all major retailers from 10 July 2023

Motorola Razr 40:

RRP $999 AUD available in Sage Green, Vanilla White and Summer Lilac

Pre-order from 10 July 2023 and available online and through all major retailers from 21 July 2023