Motorola have been working on some new smartphones, the Moto Edge 40 Neo and Moto G84 5G, and now reports are suggesting the official could be happening quite soon, with leaks already released for specifications and features, and a recent listing on TDRA.

The listing has confirmed 5G connectivity for both phones, however no other information was revealed regarding specifications.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to be an addition to the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro, and appears to be a lite version of the previous models.

A recent leak has suggested the Moto Edge 40 Neo will feature a 6.55 inch Full HD+ pOLED display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate, and be powered through MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC, equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The camera is expected to have dual rear camera sensors, a primary 50MP sensor, a 13MP sensor, and a 32MP front camera. It’s also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery and be IP68 certified, expected to launch on September 15th in Black Beauty Shade.

In other talks, the Moto G84 5G is expected to come with two storage options, 4/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. The smaller storage is expected to be available in colours; Coronet, Outer Space, Amrosia, and Ballad Blue.

The larger storage option is expected to come in two colours; Ballad Blue and Outer Space, however no other details regarding the device have been revealed.