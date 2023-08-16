LG have announced its brand new StanbyMe Go, a 27 inch full HD LED touchscreen TV that comes inside a durable travel suitcase, with a 20W speaker system, and three hour rechargeable battery.

Starting at $1,000, this suitcase TV will be available for pre-order later this month, with units expected to ship prior to the end of the month. LG are also offering a free LG Xboom 360 Bluetooth speaker (worth $300), for all pre-orders.

Head of HE Product Marketing at LG, David Park said, “Content viewing is no longer confined to the living room or even the home, but until now, consumers have had to sacrifice screen size in favor of portability. LG StanbyME Go makes the full-scale viewing experience travel-friendly and offers a versatile option for streaming, listening, remote working, and more.”

The screen on the StanbyMe Go can be repositioned to many ways, thanks to a mount that allows it to tilt almost vertically flat, and spin to both landscape and portrait orientations. When laying flat, it can also be used for games, however there has been no news on whether any games will be preloaded.

This TV is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies, powered by LG’s webOS smart TV software, can connect to the internet when in range of a WiFi network, and supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

Some content should also be able to be downloaded to watch offline, however the company hasn’t indicated how much storage will be onboard.

The TV can be controlled with the user’s fingers (touchscreen), but there is also a full remote control included. It can also be controlled through voice commands due to embedded far field microphones.

There is no indication yet on screen brightness, but the company has said the user can “easily access outdoor brightness control to make sure your image looks good all day long.”

The StanbyMe Go can also be connected to external devices, however it’s limited to one at a time, and it only has one HDMI input, without any ports for getting audio in and out.

The physical specifications have yet to be released, but there are reports it can get as small as 26.38 x 17.05 x 4.69 inches when closed, and weighs 28 pounds (approx. 12.7KG).

There are also claims it carries a MIL-STD-810H durability certification, however there is no news on how it can handle water, dust, or shock.