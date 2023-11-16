Motorola has revealed its 2023 Black Friday deals, with many available now and huge savings on its most popular phones. Lucky shoppers will save as much as 50% on Moto’s best smartphones this year.

Tech is always a popular retail segment for holiday deals, but Motorola is offering their deals early, with now a great time to upgrade your device.

Some of the best deals is the 50% off the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, and 30% off the Motorola Edge 30.

If 5G is what you’re after, check out the moto g53, which we also just reviewed. Spoiler alert: we gave it a stellar rating!

With prices ranging from $199 to $1199, there is a smartphone for every type of budget.

Additionally, to give back this holiday season, Motorola will also donate $20 of each Viva Magenta Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 sold to Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Device Sale price Discount Sale date Retailers Motorola Razr 40 Ultra $1,199 (RRP $1,499) 20% OFF 14 – 28 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Harvey Norman, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Razr 40 $799 (RRP $999) 20% OFF 14 – 28 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Moto G53 5G $249 (RRP $329) 25% OFF 2 – 29 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Moto G14 $199 (RRP $229) 15% OFF 16 – 29 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Australia Post, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Edge 40 $499(RRP $699) 30% OFF 20 – 27 Nov Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Bing Lee, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Edge 30 Fusion $449 (RRP $899) 50% OFF 20 – 27 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online



*final prices may vary, subject to retailer

*Motorola Mobility Australia will pay Breast Cancer Network Australia $20 for the sale of each unit of the motorola razr 40 ultra ‘Viva Magenta’ and motorola edge 40 ‘Viva Magenta’ products between 1 July 2023 and 31 December 2023.