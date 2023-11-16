Motorola Black Friday Deals Revealed, Save Up To 50%
Motorola has revealed its 2023 Black Friday deals, with many available now and huge savings on its most popular phones. Lucky shoppers will save as much as 50% on Moto’s best smartphones this year.
Tech is always a popular retail segment for holiday deals, but Motorola is offering their deals early, with now a great time to upgrade your device.
Some of the best deals is the 50% off the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, and 30% off the Motorola Edge 30.
If 5G is what you’re after, check out the moto g53, which we also just reviewed. Spoiler alert: we gave it a stellar rating!
With prices ranging from $199 to $1199, there is a smartphone for every type of budget.
Additionally, to give back this holiday season, Motorola will also donate $20 of each Viva Magenta Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 sold to Breast Cancer Network Australia.
|Device
|Sale price
|Discount
|Sale date
|Retailers
|Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
|$1,199 (RRP $1,499)
|20% OFF
|14 – 28 Nov
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Harvey Norman, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online
|Motorola Razr 40
|$799 (RRP $999)
|20% OFF
|14 – 28 Nov
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online
|Moto G53 5G
|$249 (RRP $329)
|25% OFF
|2 – 29 Nov
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online
|Moto G14
|$199 (RRP $229)
|15% OFF
|16 – 29 Nov
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Australia Post, Amazon, Motorola Online
|Motorola Edge 40
|$499(RRP $699)
|30% OFF
|20 – 27 Nov
|Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Bing Lee, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online
|Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
|$449 (RRP $899)
|50% OFF
|20 – 27 Nov
|JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online
*final prices may vary, subject to retailer
*Motorola Mobility Australia will pay Breast Cancer Network Australia $20 for the sale of each unit of the motorola razr 40 ultra ‘Viva Magenta’ and motorola edge 40 ‘Viva Magenta’ products between 1 July 2023 and 31 December 2023.