Motorola has released a new budget-saving, mid-tier smartphone, the moto g54 5G, which features Immersive 6.5″ LCD Full HD+ display and Dolby Atmos®, an advanced 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), and allows for easy streaming with a 120Hz refresh rate, all for only $299.

For Android fans, the new moto phone comes with Android 13, with three years of security updates alongside the upgrade to Android 14 – not too shabby for a budget-priced, sleek-looking phone.

Motorola’s moto g54 5G, on its surface, looks like the g14 but has some significant differences such as a higher resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which is typically more than most budget phones and even of premium phones, has a faster CPU speed of 2.2 GHz and 2.0 GHz and has a better front camera of 16 MP.

The higher resolution is evident in the larger, sharper display and the photos the g54 takes. When doom scrolling, the content looks lighter, brighter, and way more vibrant than my 2-year-old Samsung smartphone.

The downside is that the LCD panel is sharper but not brighter than many of its competitors.

When I was taking photos outside and despite taking some pretty great shots, I also noticed a reflection, which made it hard to see the picture’s scene in direct sunlight, probably due to its 560nits peak brightness.

Speaking of the camera, it has OIS, and there are two options on the moto g54 5G. I used the 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP macro, which was pretty solid and did a better job with colour and subtle details than other rivals I’ve tested.

As for the sound, the mono speaker seemed standard to me as it focuses on lower to mids. In contrast, however, music has more base, and voices sound lower, but since most users will probably use earbuds or a larger speaker for sound, it works.

As for performance, the moto g54 5G has lots of processing power, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020, with a powerful octa-core processor with frequencies up to 2.2GHz, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage contingent.

Additionally, with this model, Motorola gives users a nice amount of space for photos, movies, songs, and apps, but consumers can add even more storage with up to 1TB more with a microSD card.

To me, I found one of the biggest pros of the moto g54 5G to be that it has Android 13 installed, which is not the norm at this price point.

The battery is also pretty decent too, with a TCL 40R 5G with a 5,000 mAh, which allows the g54 to pack a punch with a top-up from TurboPower™ charging, allowing for a user to forgo a charge with light usage potentially.

There’s also an AC adapter in the box, an excellent addition of 20W fast charging considering it does not come with many expensive phones and enables the phone to get a quick boost when a user’s battery runs out of steam.

For more information on the moto g54, go to Motorola.com, or click to buy on Bing Lee, JB Hi-Fi, and other select retailers. The g54 comes in Indigo Blue and Midnight Blue colours and a warranty of one year.

Overall

The moto g54 impressed me with its price point because it still offers 5G, sharp photos, 3 years of security updates, and stellar battery life. It also has a premium design, but still durable enough to withstand unintended spills.

Pros

Great quality for price

Photos are clear and concise

3 years of security updates

Doesn’t pixelate and great photos

Cons

LCD panel is sharper but not brighter

Reflection when taking photos in direct sunlight

Not fingerprint proof

Rating: 8.5