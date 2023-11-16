Sam Zalin, the current Merchandise & Marketing Director at Bing Lee Electrics is set to take on a new role at Fisher & Paykel in the USA, the move has led to a major shakeup at the Sydney based retailer.

According to General Manager Peter Harris, Sam is leaving on good terms and will exit the business in December.

Kevin Linn is set to take on the role of buying and merchandising with Simon Baltsas set to take on consumer electronics and TV.

Marketing that used to be part of Sam Zalin’s portfolio is set to be taken over by Anita Savoldi.

Peter Harris told ChannelNews “Sams’s exit is a loss but he leaves on good terms. He has done a great job, and we wish him well.

Harris also announced further changes in the merchandising and buying area with additional announcements expected shortly.

Bing Lee is a member of NARTA who is today holding a board meeting for members followed by their annual Christmas dinner.