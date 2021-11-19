Proving Australians want their internet to run as fast as they can get it, more than 8.5 million residential broadband services are on the NBN, and more than 75 per cent are on services of at least 50 Mbps, according to the latest ACCC NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report.

In the September 2021 quarter, retail service providers bought access to about 450,000 more 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps services for residential and business customers.

About 150,000 were for customers moving up from the entry level 12 Mbps and 25 Mbps speed tiers.

Still, services of more than 100 Mbps declined by around 195,000.

“The 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed tiers have been very popular with consumers recently, which is understandable as extended lockdowns in several states and territories have resulted in millions of people working and learning from home,” ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey says.

Of the providers, Aussie Broadband accounted for almost a third of the wholesale services, lifting its market share to 5.1 per cent. Superloop also increased its share. After acquiring Exetel in August, it is now the sixth highest with 1.5 per cent.

“Smaller niche providers have injected competition into the market for broadband services and they now go some way to constraining the big four of Telstra, TPG, Optus and Vocus. Smaller providers give consumers real choice in the service quality and range of products to meet their needs,” Ms Brakey says.

“We are pleased to see retail providers are continuing to acquire additional capacity so they can meet the demand from their customers.”