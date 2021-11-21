HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dell Knocks Off Lenovo & HP In Notebook Shipments

Dell Knocks Off Lenovo & HP In Notebook Shipments

By | 21 Nov 2021

Dell has knocked off both Lenovo and hewlett Packard to take top spot in the global notebook market in October, as major brands struggle with supply.

According to DigiTimes Notebook Tracker research the global top-5 notebook brands, apart from Apple saw their combined shipments in October slip from a month ago.

This was due in part to weaknesses in the education market as many schools reduced orders claimed DiiTimes who track Taiwanese and Chinese notebook manufacturers.

Dell became the largest notebook brand for the first time ever in October according to DigiTimes, due to strong demand from the enterprise segments in North America and Europe as businesses returned from lockdowns. In Australia Dell is also witnessing strong growth in both the consumer and business markets.

DigiTimes claims that that Dells has ‘superior component supply and a superior business operation compared to its competitors’.

Most brand vendors were concerned that port congestion around the world could delay their orders’ arrival, causing them to miss out on year-end holiday promotions and Black Friday.

This led to several brands accelerating their orders forward.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) was one of the big losers to Dell in the enterprise market in October, “while its orders from the education segment also remained feeble” the researchers claimed.

Lenovo came in third in October due to its weak performances in China and Europe.

The top-3 ODMs’ combined notebook shipments picked up 1% on month in Octobers thanks to robust orders for enterprise models from their US-based clients and Apple starting to mass ship their new MAC PC’s.

