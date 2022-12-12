LG Electronics became the first company to receive approval for the sale of its new air-purifying electronic mask in Korea last week.

Approved by the Korea Conformity Laboratories for its filtration capabilities, the company claimed that the LG PuriCare mask can remove 99.9 percent of the 0.01 micrometer-sized impurities within the mask for a clean air supply for the wearer.

“A new concept of electronic masks based on unique technology will provide a differentiated customer experience,” said Lee Jae-sung, vice president at LG Electronics.

The mask minimizes the air leakage around the nose and mouth, is waterproof, and is also equipped with fans, for the free passage of air and frequent ventilation.

The LG PuriCare mask further caters to customers with sensitive skin, by having medical silicon equipped to the ‘face guard’, which directly touches the face. According to the company, the silicon-based face guards lessens skin irritation, and is replaceable.

The breathing sensor on the inside of the mask detects the user’s inhalation and exhalation to automatically control the amount of air flowing through the mask, by adjusting the speed of two fans accordingly.

The new product also removes communication barriers, with a built-in microphone and speaker to talk without having to raise voices.

Artifical intelligence-based LG ThinQ applications can be connected to the mask to check the remaining battery capacity and the replacement timing for its filter.

According to the company, the LG PuriCare mask can be used for up to 8 hours when fully charged by using USB-C type ports or cases.

The product, including accessories, weighs 123 grams and is available in ‘creamy white’ and ‘ocean black’ colors.

The charging case is sold separately and will have six ultraviolet light-emitting diodes sterilizing the surface of the mask and the face guard. The light will exterminate 99.99 percent of harmful germs, the company said.

The price of the new product is 199,000 won ($225) for masks and 149,000 won for charging cases.

The South Korean electronics giant’s release of its LG PuriCare mask follows the product’s release in 23 regions including Taiwan, Vietnam and Spain.

The country’s lack of safety standards related to electronic masks led to the late debut of the mask.

After passing KATS’ standards, electronic masks that follow the guidelines specified by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency can now be commercialized and used in public spaces.

After passing both KAT and KDCPA’s standards, the LG PuriCare mask became the first electronic mask that is allowed to be used in the country in public.