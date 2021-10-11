The October 19 launch event for the Google Pixel 6 phone is still a couple of weeks away, but the phone already feels like an old friend, we know so much about it.

With the design and most of the specs already out there, as well as the price and its focus on voice recognition, the latest leaks are around the security features as well as the wireless charging stand.

Screenshots show the facial unlock system like the iPhone’s – a feature of the Pixel 4 but MIA on the Pixel 5. Fingerprint unlock is also mentioned.

While Google have previously confirmed the unit will sport a three-camera set-up, we now know the main has a 12-megapixel sensor lens, the telephoto is 50mp and the ultrawide is 48mp.

There are photos of the phone being splashed with water, so it’s a safe bet it will have water resistance on par with the Pixel 5A’s IP67 rating.

The unit’s new charging stand has previously been rumoured to support 23W fast charging, more than double the speed of Google’s previous 10W charger. When docked, controls for media and smart home appear on-screen.