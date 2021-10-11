Nine has tapped its program director Hamish Turner to oversee its 9Now platform, as it looks to further its explosive growth in the streaming sector.

In an internal staff memo, Nine execs explained Turner’s appointment as director of 9Now and programming “signals our focus on the next steps in 9Now’s growth.”

Nine revealed a 53 per cent rise in live streaming from 9Now in 2021, with a 23 per cent leap in on-demand viewing through the platform.

“This year 363,000 watched [the NRL Grand Final] on 9Now and we expect that number to materially grow in the future as we continue to shape the way Australian’s consume content,” the memo said.

“Overnight linear numbers are no longer the sole metric of success but we’re definitely getting better as a business at telling the Total TV story and Hamish’s brief will be to continue to drive 9Now.

“We have leveraged the success of our television business using the strength of our unique Australian content whether it be 9News or our shows like Married at First Sight, Lego Masters and The Block and used it as a foundation to build 9Now to what it is today.”