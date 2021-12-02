HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Miffed Apple Tries To Get New Court Decision, In The Interest Of Saving Billions

Miffed Apple Tries To Get New Court Decision, In The Interest Of Saving Billions

By | 2 Dec 2021

Apple who are seriously miffed that the Epic Court case, did not go as planned for the big tech Company has now moved to try and get the original ruling changed in the interest of making more billions than they already make by charging customers a premium price.

The iPhone and MAC PC maker has asked a higher court in the USA to halt a judge’s decision that will force changes to its App Store while a legal fight with Epic Games Inc. continues.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers rejected Apple’s request to put on hold her ruling allowing developers to steer customers to payment methods outside the App Store, an overhaul the judge ordered in September that could cost the tech giant a few billion dollars annually.

The company said at that time it would appeal to the higher court.

“Given the injunction’s effective date of Dec. 9, Apple seeks immediate entry of an administrative stay that would expire 30 days after the Court’s ruling on the stay motion,” according to the filing. Without a stay, “the App Store will have to be reconfigured — to the detriment of consumers, developers, and Apple itself.”

Lawyers for the company filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, seeking action by Dec. 8.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
