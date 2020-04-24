IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is said to have left more than half a billion iPhones exposed to hackers.
The bug, which also exists on iPads, was discovered by ZecOps, a mobile security forensics company, while it was investigating a sophisticated cyberattack against its client.
Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ CEO, said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.
An Apple spokesman acknowledged the vulnerability in Apple’s software for e-mail on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app. He said the company had developed a fix, which will be rolled out in a forthcoming update on millions of devices it has sold globally.