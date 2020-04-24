IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is said to have left more than half a billion iPhones exposed to hackers.

The bug, which also exists on iPads, was discovered by ZecOps, a mobile security forensics company, while it was investigating a sophisticated cyberattack against its client.

Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ CEO, said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.