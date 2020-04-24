HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data

IPhone, iPads Flaw May Have Let Hackers Steal Data

By | 24 Apr 2020
, , , , , ,

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is said to have left more than half a billion iPhones exposed to hackers.

The bug, which also exists on iPads, was discovered by ZecOps, a mobile security forensics company, while it was investigating a sophisticated cyberattack against its client.

Zuk Avraham, ZecOps’ CEO, said he found evidence the vulnerability was exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins.

An Apple spokesman acknowledged the vulnerability in Apple’s software for e-mail on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app. He said the company had developed a fix, which will be rolled out in a forthcoming update on millions of devices it has sold globally.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Intel Shares Fall After Apple Invests In Own Processor For iPhones & Macs
‘Hackers For Hire’ Exploit Security Vulnerability Found In Apple’s Mail App
Apple Supply Issues Delay 5G iPad Pro
New Batteries Convert Phone ‘Heat’ To Extra Energy
Aussie Tracing App: US Giants Google, Apple Hold The Key
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Brands Communication Console
/
April 24, 2020
/
Google Makes Identity Verification Mandatory For All Advertisers
Google Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
April 24, 2020
/
Microsoft’s Surface Earbuds Tipped To Finally Launch In May
Latest News Microsoft Sound Buds
/
April 24, 2020
/
Rupert And Lachlan Forgo Salaries As Coronavirus Bites
Brands Communication Content
/
April 24, 2020
/
Ambertech Withdraws Guidance, Appoints New Director After New $5.1M ABC Deal
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
April 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

US Videogame Sales Surge In March On lockdown
Brands Communication Console
/
April 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as users binged on Animal Crossing: New...
Read More