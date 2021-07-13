Microsoft is introducing a Walkie Talkie function into Teams that will allow users to chat to each other with an instant push-to-talk feature – much like an old school Walkie Talkie.

As the company website explains: “Like traditional walkie talkies, the Walkie Talkie app on your Teams phones provides an instant push-to-talk (PTT) communication for your team. It allows you to press and hold a button to speak to your team, and release the button to listen. Users can connect with their team using the Teams channels.”

This new push-to-talk experience enables clear, instant, and secure voice communication over the cloud, turning employee- or company-owned smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie.

“The functionality, built natively into Teams, reduces the number of devices employees must carry, and lowers costs for IT. Unlike analog devices with unsecure networks, customers no longer have to worry about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders.

And since Walkie Talkie works over Wi-Fi or cellular data, it can be used across geographic locations.”

The feature will be available worldwide in September.