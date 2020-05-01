HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 Rumoured To Be On The Way

By | 1 May 2020
The second generation of Microsoft’s Surface Headphones are rumoured to be on the way, after they were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site by 91mobiles.com. This listing revealed that the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are likely to be equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and support Qualcomm’s aptX technology.

The first generation of the Surface Headphones, which were released in October 2018, had Bluetooth 4.2 and did not support aptX. Qualcomm aptX compresses and then decompresses audio as it travels from a source to a receiver to deliver a higher sound quality.

In addition, the new headphones are tipped to have an improved battery life of 20 hours, up from the 15 hours of the first Surface Headphones.

The first Microsoft Surface Headphones

The original Surface Headphones are sold in the US for USD$350.00. It is yet to be seen whether Microsoft will offer its updated model at a similar price point. They are no longer available for purchase in Australia, but are still being sold in the US.

Some are expecting the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 to be announced at Microsoft’s upcoming Build 2020 conference, which will be held virtually this year 19th-20th May.

This follows Microsoft’s launch of the Surface Earbuds last week.

