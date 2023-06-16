Microsoft has started selling replacement components for Surface devices through its online store.

Replacement components including speakers, buttons, thermal modules, removable drives, cameras, SDD doors, and more will be initially available in the United States, Canada and France, before expanding to further territories.

“As a team, we are committed to delivering what customers want and need in a premium device including versatility, performance, cutting-edge design, build quality and repairability,” explained Tim McGuiggan, VP Devices Services & Product Engineering.

“Our approach to repairability has been to expand the options for customers to have their devices repaired in a safe, sustainable manner.”

The company will also provide information on troubleshooting and self repair, plus links to service guides and to relevant tools from iFixit.