Edelman PR leader Michelle Hutton has quit the global PR Company after 13 years.

Currently the vice chair of Asia Pacific, Hutton broke the news on her LinkedIn profile.

Last year Edelman lost the Samsung business which one of their largest accounts, this saw several people retrenched from the agency that also own the Zeno Group which handles Motorola.

She wrote “People say that courage is the root of change. I’m going to get started on what that could mean for me and what’s next because this industry embraces change and that’s what I plan to do too.

“A very big and heartfelt thank you to the countless and wonderful colleagues, leaders and mentors around the world that I’ve had the privilege to work with at Edelman.

An Edelman Australia spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank her for her 13 years of service to our clients and her significant contributions to the firm. We wish her the best in all her future endeavours.”

She concluded “This week I’ve started an extended and planned summer break in the UK and Europe to reflect and re-energise and I’m so excited to meet up with friends and industry colleagues that I haven’t seen in-person since pre-covid years”.