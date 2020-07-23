HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Microsoft PC Revenue Up 14%, Surface Booms

Microsoft PC Revenue Up 14%, Surface Booms

By | 23 Jul 2020
, ,

Microsoft has reported a 14% year-on-year jump in Q4 revenue for its ‘More Personal Computing’ unit, encompassing Windows, Surface, Xbox and search to notch US$12.9 billion.

Surface revenue jumped by US$374 million to US$1.72 billion, achieving the twelfth straight quarter as a billion dollar division.

The company’s commercial cloud business (includes Azure, Office 365 and others) also exceeded a US$50 billion annualised run rate for the first time this year.

Microsoft reported a slowdown in transactional licensing of its Windows and Office services to small and medium sized organisations amidst the coronavirus pandemic – missing expectations on the key business unit which covers Teams and Office 365.

The company states the slowdown contributed to a 34% drop in revenue for Office products used by businesses.

The news comes after Microsoft announced last month it was permanently closing 86 of its retail locations, as it seeks to focus on its online store.

Shares in Microsoft slipped over 2% to under US$206 per share, despite beating Wall Street forecasts on bottom line results.

For fiscal year 2020, revenue climbed 14% to US$143 billion, whilst earning also climbed 14% to US$5.76 per share.

Profit jumped 13% to US$44.3 billion.

Microsoft’s ‘Productivity and Business Processes’ division notched revenue of US$11.75 billion, missing estimates of US$11.9 billion. The division includes commercial Office products, plus LinkedIn revenue.

LinkedIn recently announced a 6% slash of its workforce following a drop in new recruitment services amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

FILED – 06 March 2017, Munich: The Microsoft logo can be seen on the facade of the Microsoft-Germany headquarters. US Technology company Microsoft to invest 1.1 billion dollars in Mexico over 5-year period. Photo: Matthias Balk/dpa

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Slack Fights ‘Illegal’ Microsoft Teams-Office Bundle
LinkedIn Slash 960 Jobs After COVID Hit
Microsoft Trims Jobs
LinkedIn Sued For Siphoning Private Data From Apple Users
Microsoft Teams Revamp Group Video Calls
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussies Push ‘Nintendo’ Google Searches To Ten-Year High
Google Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
Treasurer Forecasts 9.25% Jobless December Quarter
Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
New iPhone Camera To Mirror Samsung, Huawei After Supplier Deal
Apple Hardware Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
Slack Fights ‘Illegal’ Microsoft Teams-Office Bundle
Communication Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
Amazon Prime Day Sale Delayed
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussies Push ‘Nintendo’ Google Searches To Ten-Year High
Google Industry Latest News
/
July 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Local Google searches relating to ‘Nintendo’ soared to over a ten-year high in the first half of 2020, according to...
Read More