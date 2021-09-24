Microsoft’s Surface launch event yesterday saw the tech giant unleash a range of new Surface products.

One device that didn’t make this year’s team is the Surface Book, which has been retired in favour of the new Surface Laptop Studio.

“Surface Laptop Studio will assume the place previously occupied by Surface Book,” Microsoft has confirmed.

“Surface Laptop Studio is inspired by what our customers love most about Surface Book – a powerful and beautiful laptop that adapts to you – and takes those things to a new level.

“With the performance advancements made across our other 2-in-1s and laptops, the team stepped back to reimagine what a performance laptop could be. The result is a product that adapts to how you want to work, watch, create, or play.”