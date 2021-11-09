HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8

Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8

By | 9 Nov 2021

Microsoft has announced that updates will no longer be provided for OneDrive on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, with syncing stopping soon.

This decision was, according to a Microsoft blogpost, “in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems”, and comes with a recommendation to upgrade “to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption”.

From January 1, updates will stop, and from March 1 desktop apps running on Windows 7 or 8 will stop syncing to the cloud.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Patent Foldable Mouse
Windows 11 Lets You Keep Secrets From Workmates
Microsoft Introduces Its Own Metaverse
Microsoft Australia Revenue Breaks $5B
Microsoft World’s Most Valuable Company (Again)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Patrick Terminals Blame Strike Action For Dock Delays
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Google Blame Slow Pixel 6 Fingerprint Sensor On ‘Enhanced Security’
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Microsoft Patent Foldable Mouse
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Last year, a guy was playing VR battle royale game Population: One using his Oculus headset when things got a...
Read More