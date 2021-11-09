Microsoft has announced that updates will no longer be provided for OneDrive on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, with syncing stopping soon.

This decision was, according to a Microsoft blogpost, “in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems”, and comes with a recommendation to upgrade “to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption”.

From January 1, updates will stop, and from March 1 desktop apps running on Windows 7 or 8 will stop syncing to the cloud.