Last year, a guy was playing VR battle royale game Population: One using his Oculus headset when things got a bit heated and he broke his neck.

Oculus – now rebranded as Meta Quest – is of course owned by Facebook, or MetaFace or whatever they want to be called today.

When the poor guy posted about his unfortunate situation, though, Facebook promptly deleted his account for violating their terms.

This also resulted in him being blocked from his Oculus account, losing almost $300 in games.