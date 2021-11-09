HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account

Oculus Player Breaks Neck, Facebook Delete His Account

By | 9 Nov 2021

Last year, a guy was playing VR battle royale game Population: One using his Oculus headset when things got a bit heated and he broke his neck.

Oculus – now rebranded as Meta Quest – is of course owned by Facebook, or MetaFace or whatever they want to be called today.

When the poor guy posted about his unfortunate situation, though, Facebook promptly deleted his account for violating their terms.

This also resulted in him being blocked from his Oculus account, losing almost $300 in games.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Facebook Knew What It Was Doing: Ex-Google CEO
Facebook Ditches Facial Recognition, As Concerns Grow
Apple’s Privacy Policy Cost Social Media Giants Over $13 Billion
Facebo… Sorry, ‘Meta’, Is Retiring Oculus
Is It Time To Stop Buying BMW Motorcars?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Patrick Terminals Blame Strike Action For Dock Delays
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Google Blame Slow Pixel 6 Fingerprint Sensor On ‘Enhanced Security’
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Amazon Teams With Foxtel For Prime Video Channels
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
Microsoft Patent Foldable Mouse
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8
Latest News
/
November 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft has announced that updates will no longer be provided for OneDrive on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, with...
Read More