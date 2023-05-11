Microsoft Says ‘No Pay Rises’ For 2023
On the same day that Google presented its ChatGPT competitor, Microsoft is tightening its belt further, announcing to staffers that it won’t be raising salaries for full-time workers this year.
Earlier this week, Microsoft cut over 700 Linkedin employees, and shut down a Chinese work placement app it had launched. In January Microsoft announced plan to axe 10,000 workers, in its biggest cull in over eight years.
The company gave a subdued current-quarter outlook, with its cloud computing sector growing after years of rapid growth.
“As a company we recognise that navigating both a dynamic economic environment and a major platform shift requires us to make critical decisions in how we invest in our people, our business and our future,” a Microsoft spokesperson said of the salary freeze.
The company said it will, however, offer promotions, bonuses and stock awards to full-time employees this year.